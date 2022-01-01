Go
Toast

The Getaway

The Getaway is a Florida Keys inspired waterfront destination on Tampa Bay!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

13090 Gandy Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (2798 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE FRIES$5.50
A1A CHEESEBURGER$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese. Try with bacon or avocado!
GETAWAY MARGARITA$9.75
A skinny margarita, silver tequila, fresh lime juice & agave. Suggested floater grand marnier.
VOLCANO SHRIMP$12.00
Crispy popcorn shrimp fried, tossed volcano sauce topped with green onions.
JALAPENO POPPERS$16.00
As featured in the Cooking Channel's Beach Bites with Katie Lee, Jalapeno Poppers are a Getaway favorite! Fresh halved jalapenos, smoked brisket, smoked gouda, cream cheese stuffing wrapped in bacon. Smoked in our smoker and served with housemade, charred tomato crema.
JAI ALAI$8.50
GROUPER TACO$18.50
Grilled, blackened, or crispy. Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try topped with cheddar cheese and avocado!
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try it topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado!
COCONUT SHRIMP$16.00
Crispy, smoked coconut flakes, large key west pink shrimp, served with orange marmalade sauce.
CORONA EXTRA$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13090 Gandy Blvd

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whiskey Wings Roosevelt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th Street Tap & Tavern

No reviews yet

4th Street Tap & Tavern is a blend of comfort and quality. Whether you are looking for fantastic tavern bites, a unique beer, a ball game to watch, or just a friendly face, 4th Street Tap & Tavern is where you want to be. Located just a few miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.
At 4th Street Tap & Tavern we offer you the feel of a casual neighborhood bar with outstanding service and great fare making it the go-to spot for locals and out-of-towners alike. We offer a wide selection of your favorite draft and bottled beers, a full liquor bar with friendly and creative mixologists, coupled with a quality tavern menu. Throw in a jukebox, 22 TV’s to enjoy your favorite sporting events, lively conversations with old buddies plus new friends you just met and you have our recipe for a great time. So… stop in, relax and make yourself at home at our home. That's what we are all about.

Noble Crust

No reviews yet

DEEP SOUTH ITALIAN

A Mano Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Our take on your traditional Italian favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston