The Getaway

4th Street Tap & Tavern

No reviews yet

4th Street Tap & Tavern is a blend of comfort and quality. Whether you are looking for fantastic tavern bites, a unique beer, a ball game to watch, or just a friendly face, 4th Street Tap & Tavern is where you want to be. Located just a few miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

At 4th Street Tap & Tavern we offer you the feel of a casual neighborhood bar with outstanding service and great fare making it the go-to spot for locals and out-of-towners alike. We offer a wide selection of your favorite draft and bottled beers, a full liquor bar with friendly and creative mixologists, coupled with a quality tavern menu. Throw in a jukebox, 22 TV’s to enjoy your favorite sporting events, lively conversations with old buddies plus new friends you just met and you have our recipe for a great time. So… stop in, relax and make yourself at home at our home. That's what we are all about.

