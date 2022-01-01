Go
The Gin at Nolan Creek

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

219 S East St. • $$

Avg 3.7 (1188 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
Tenderized, choice steak hand-battered Texas style and accompanied with a bowl of our country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
KIDS Chicken Tenders$5.50
Avocado Steak Salad$15.95
Thin slices of grilled steak with sliced fresh avocado, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, sliced red onion, and cucumber topped with crumbled Feta cheese.
Gin Fried Chicken$11.95
Hand battered chicken breast, tenderized, golden brown, and accompanied with a bowl of country gravy. Served with The Gin side salad and your choice of (1) side.
Nolan Creek Cheese Burger$9.75
Our juicy patty smothered in American, Swiss, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with a side of house potato chips.
Farm-Raised Catfish$11.95
A catfish fillet cut into strips, hand-breaded, and served with coleslaw, french fries, and (3) hushpuppies.
The Lone Star$12.95
Grilled patty topped with guacamole, jalapeños, smoked bacon, and house-made spicy chipotle mayo. Served with a side of house potato chips.
Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño jack cheese, sliced red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and creamy chipotle mayo on a toasted jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with a side of house potato chips.
The Gin Burger$8.95
A classic Texas-made burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with a side of house potato chips.
Onion Rings$8.95
Sweet Onions, cut thick and freshly battered. Served with Chipotle Ketchup.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

219 S East St.

Belton TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
