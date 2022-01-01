The Glass House
The Glass House Venue offers a 3,000 square foot main area, a connected catering kitchen, as well as a fully equipped stage with professional lighting and sound equipment. We are located in between the new Bluff Walk and Jefferson Street in historic downtown Lynchburg. Our space is available for private parties, wedding ceremonies, receptions, concerts, and anything else your creative mind can come up with.
1019 Jefferson Street
Location
1019 Jefferson Street
Lynchburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cinn City
Come in and enjoy!
The Water Dog
Now offering curbside and delivery!
OUR FOOD IS FOCUSED ON WHAT TASTES GREAT WITH BEER AND FRIENDS – THINK: RAW OYSTERS, HOUSE-MADE FRIES, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES, SHAREABLE APPS AND FRESH BAKED COOKIES – ALL MADE IN-HOUSE. Our 40 draft brews are sourced to be as local as possible. Fill up one of our growlers start L-I-V-I-N.
The White Hart Cafe
Lynchburg's Livingroom
MayLynn's Creamery
Come in and enjoy! The most deliciouse Ice Cream ever!