The Globe

The oldest operating pub in Athens, GA - and the first to serve Guinness on draft!

199 N Lumpkin St

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
