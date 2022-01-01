The Globe
Come in and enjoy!
711 Main Street
Location
711 Main Street
East Aurora NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The General Riley House
The General Riley House includes event & meeting spaces, as well as the Speakeasy & ESB Market.
G3 - Griffon Gastropub
We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!
Wallenwein's Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Rick's on Main
Rick’s on Main is known for its delectable entrées, warm atmosphere and friendly, knowledgeable staff.