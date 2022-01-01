Go
The Globe Pub

Authentic English pub with a focus on scratch made food and an extensive international beer selection.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1934 W Irving Park Road • $

Avg 5 (724 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger - Beef$15.75
Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Sharp American,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Louis Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
Shepherd's Pie$14.75
Braised Pot Roast, English Peas, Carrots, Chickpeas,
Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese
Scotch Eggs$12.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
Battered Free Range Tenders with steak fries. Your choice of one sauce.
Pretzel$11.00
Homemade Beer Cheese
Reuben$13.75
Shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Louis Sauce,
& Swiss on Marble Rye, Fries
Meatloaf$16.00
Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Cheese, Crispy Onions,
Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Peas, Brown Gravy
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw, English Peas,
Tartar Sauce, Louis Sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Avocado,
Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, New Potato, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1934 W Irving Park Road

Chicago IL

Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 am
