The Globe Pub
Authentic English pub with a focus on scratch made food and an extensive international beer selection.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1934 W Irving Park Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1934 W Irving Park Road
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Bringing our Irish pub and packaged goods shop to you for pickup and delivery!
The Reveler
WE ARE OPEN!
Dine in & carry out available.
Martyrs'
Fresh, delicious food in a legendary live music venue.
Tortorice's Pizzeria Irving Park
Specialists in Oven Hot delivery & Carry Out Pizza & Italian Food