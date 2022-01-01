The Goat
Your Neighborhood Blues Bar
7248 Gaston Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7248 Gaston Ave
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
A relaxing environment with good food and great beer brewed on site.
Bowlski's
Come in and enjoy!
Ten lane bowling alley in the historic Lakewood Movie Theater with great food from Tacoritas To Go and Trixie Pies.
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!
Liberty Burger
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.