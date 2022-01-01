The Goat and Clover Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
336 Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
336 Main St
Grand Junction CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Feisty Pint
Come on in and enjoy!
Pablo’s Pizza
ONLINE ORDERING IS ONLY FOR THE GRAND JUNCTION LOCATION!
We do add a 12% catering gratuity for delivery orders over $250.
Tacoparty
Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team
Junct'n Square Pizza
Come in and enjoy!