The Goat & Vine

STONE HEARTH KITCHEN
honest food made from scratch

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

41923 2nd St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (3102 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat & Vine$14.00
Fresh seasonal greens, arugula, berries, green onion, grape tomatoes, a caramelized pecan encrusted goat cheese medallion, and our champagne vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
The Goat Pizza$23.00
Goat cheese, shallots, yellow and red grape tomatoes, lemon zest, fresh chiffonade basil and a whole head of roasted garlic
Mother's Meatballs$19.00
Snake River Farm’s Kobe Beef, house made fennel sausage, house marinara, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, topped with fresh basil, and served with our made from scratch Parmesan crusted garlic sourdough.
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
The Butcher Shop Pizza$27.00
House marinara, pepperoni, fennel sausage and soppressata
Jalapeno Lime Carnitas Pizza$28.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, garlic olive oil, cotija cheese, jalapeños, green onion, jalapeño lime crema, grape tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado
Real Caesar$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, our house sourdough croutons, house made garlic and anchovy caesar dressing
Bread Sticks & House Sauce$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
The Purist$20.00
House marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

41923 2nd St.

Temecula CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
