The Golden Margarita
Come in and enjoy!
330 E Roosevelt Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
330 E Roosevelt Street
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
A&T Burgers #2
For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!