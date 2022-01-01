The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse
Friendly small town steakhouse
44028 IA-3
Location
44028 IA-3
Remsen IA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Le Mars
Come in and enjoy!
Brad's Breads and Bakery
Welcome to Brad's Breads and Bakery!
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center
Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.
Late Harvest Brewery
Kitchen Hours:
Tues-Fri 5-9pm
Saturday 4-9pm