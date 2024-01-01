The Golden Valley Restaurant - 499 Dundas Street West
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
499 Dundas Street West, Quinte West CN K8V 6C4
