The Good Fork
The Good Fork Restaurant and bar serves eclectic seasonal New American food in a warm and cozy setting in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
391 Van Brunt St
Popular Items
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
