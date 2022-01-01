Go
Toast

The Good Fork

The Good Fork Restaurant and bar serves eclectic seasonal New American food in a warm and cozy setting in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

391 Van Brunt St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Charred Pea Shoots with XO Sauce$14.00
Pea shoot tips, garlic slivers, XO sauce
The Good Fork Burger$20.00
8oz Happy Valley Meat Burger Blend served on a housemade bun with hand-cut french fries and pickles. Burger prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
Kung Pao Fried Chicken (Half Bird)$19.00
Half bird (approx. 6 pieces) tossed in house-made kung pao sauce
Mushroom Fried Rice (V, GF)$22.00
Abalone, oyster, & shiitake mushrooms, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallions
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
Served with side of sweet garlic soy vinaigrette (5pc per order)
Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
Cucumber Salad (V)$10.00
smashed cucumber, cilantro, soy vinaigrette, chili oil
Cha Siu Pork Belly Buns$25.00
Slow roasted pork belly, mantou bun, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, fried garlic (4pc per order)
Oxtail Fried Rice$26.00
Slow cooked oxtail, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallion
See full menu

Location

391 Van Brunt St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

San Pedro Inn

No reviews yet

Mexico City street food

South Brooklyn Buying Club

No reviews yet

Our mission is to bring locally sourced, high quality food to South Brooklyn at a discount, using the power of group buying.

RED HOOK TAVERN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Hook Lobster Pound

No reviews yet

BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston