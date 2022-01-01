The Good Kind
Come in and enjoy!
1127 S. St Mary's Street
Popular Items
Location
1127 S. St Mary's Street
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burgerteca
A dining experience built around America’s most widely consumed food item…the Hamburger. Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcase Mexico’s interior in a creative and fun environment. Our burgers capture interior Mexico by use of indigenous ingredients, distinct styles and regional iconic and celebratory dishes.
Southtown Pizzeria
Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!
Little Em's Oyster Bar
Keep on Shuckin'