The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street

Market Bowl$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
Fish Tacos (GF)$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Good Morning Burrito (GF)$8.00
free range local egg, black beans, aged white cheddar, sweet potato, spinach, grilled corn, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
French Fries$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
BLTA$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
served with fries
Kids Market Bowl$7.00
with diced grilled chicken, sweet potatoes, black beans, white cheddar, and greens
Turkey & Cheddar Panini$11.00
arugula, cranberry relish
1127 S. St Mary's Street

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:30 pm
