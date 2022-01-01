The Good Sort
Come in and enjoy!
5 Doyers Street
Location
5 Doyers Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Peaches Low Country Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Peaches Low Country Kitchen embodies fast casual with a southern flair, featuring a menu of design-your-own bowls, luscious salads and delightful southern classics including buttermilk fried chicken, mac & cheese, gumbo and shrimp & grits.
Chinese Tuxedo
Taking its name from Chinatown’s first fine dining restaurant, Chinese Tuxedo features a menu of reimagined traditional Chinese banquet dishes by renowned Executive Chef Paul Donnelly. For drinks, there are inventive cocktails, a dynamic wine list, and a selection of Chinese and American craft beers. The bi-level space was once the headquarters for New York Chinatown’s notorious tong (gang) wars in the early 1900s and has been restored with midcentury touches and modern art, all while retaining historical details such as the original pillars and stripped-down walls.
Il Brigante
Il Brigante
Dabangg Indian Dhaba
Come in and enjoy!