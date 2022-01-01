Go
The Goodyear House

Built On
Good Times

3032 North Davidson Street

Popular Items

Maltagliati$24.00
hand torn noodles, mussels, harmony ridge chorizo, dijon, tarragon
Shaken Fry$7.00
Choice of togarashi, garlic-herb-parm, or sea-salt & malt vinegar. Side of Kewpie mayo for dipping.
Shaken Fry$7.00
Choice of chile-sesame, garlic-herb-parm, or sea-salt & malt vinegar
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg layered with Benton's bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing, & ranch crumbs
Butter Bean Spread$9.00
Butterbeans whipped with sunflower seed butter topped with GA olive oil and accompanied with seasonal veggies
Good Salad$10.00
Lots of lettuces, pickled onion, parmigiano-reggiano, herb verde dressing
Red Devil Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy dipped fried chicken, creamy slaw, tomato, pickles, benne seed bun, fries
Sweet Potato$11.00
Roasted NC sweet potato, celery cream sauce, house crispies, fennel pollen
Smoked Cashew Mac$12.00
Smoked Cashews and chile breadcrumbs for the win! It's our absolute FAVORITE!
Goopy Burger$14.00
Shipley farms beef, cheddar, pickles, onion, goopy lettuce, benne seed bun, fries
Location

3032 North Davidson Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
