Go
Toast

The Governors’ Pub

Comfort food with a twist!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

211 W High St • $$

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$6.29
Grilled white bread with American cheese
Barber Burger$14.99
8 oz. hand formed, char grilled to order, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade pickles, toasted roll
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.29
Hand breaded chicken tenders
Robert Walker Reuben$13.99
house cooked corned beef, marbled rye, Swiss, 1000 Island, homemade sauerkraut
Fish & Chips$16.99
Yuengling hand battered cod, fresh cut fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a slice of lemon
Crab Pretzels$8.99
soft baked pretzel rods with creamy crab meat stuffing
FISH & CHIPS$16.99
Yuengling hand battered cod, fresh cut fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a slice of lemon
Chicken & Chips$13.99
hand breaded chicken tenders, fresh cut fries, homemade coleslaw, sweet mustard sauce
Greek Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, carrot, tomato, onion, cucumber
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 W High St

Bellefonte PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Spring Spirits

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Tasting Room

Big Spring Spirits Shipping

No reviews yet

Ordering through Toast is currently disabled. Please visit bigspringspirits.com/shop to place your order for free shipping within PA.

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Brewpub food and our own brewery. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston