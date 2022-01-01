The Graduate
Come in and enjoy!
101 20th Ave. N
Location
101 20th Ave. N
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Curbside Pick-up, Take-Out, Delivery and Catering available daily.
Complimentary Parking in front and back of Restaurant.
The Row Kitchen & Pub
For over 30 years, The Row was the hangout spot for singers & songwriters who helped shape country music history. With our distinct Nashville cuisine and nightly live music, we are still living up to our reputation of being a “True Taste of Nashville”.
Two Boots Pizza
New York Style Pizza, whole pies or by the slice!
The Graduate
Come in and enjoy!