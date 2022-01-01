Go
The Grafton Pub

Welcome Back to The Grafton
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great Craic!
An Irish Pub in the heart of Lincoln Square committed to serving you all safely!

GRILL

4530 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 5 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Curry Fries$8.00
Grafton house fries served with a delicious curry sauce
Cheese Curds$9.00
White cheddar, lightly breaded and fried, with a side of Sriracha mayo.
Fish N' Chips$15.00
Atlantic cod in a Dovetail beer batter, served with tartar sauce and fries.
Beef and Guinness Stew$15.00
Like a cozy knit fisherman's sweater this stew warms you from the inside in alls its delicious hearty character.
Veggie Burger$15.00
Impossible burger
Red cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, slaw & our secret sauce served on a brioche bun
Smoked Salmon Club$16.00
Smoked salmon, crispy bacon, chive cream cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served on multi-grain bread.
Grafton Burger$15.00
Grafton smash burger
2 * 4oz patties, red cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, slaw & our secret sauce served on a brioche bun
Grafton Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Avocado, and Crumbled Blue Cheese & Bacon Bits. Choice of house Dressing or Thousand Island.
Curry sauce $3$3.00
Side of curry sauce
Mac & Cheese$10.00
As warm and creamy as it gets. Perfect al dente elbow mac in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with spiced bread crumbs.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4530 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
