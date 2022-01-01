The Grain House
Come to relax and enjoy a newly renovated coffeeshop and taproom that offers a variety of delicious food options alongside coffee, tap beer, and specialty wine.
1134 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
1134 Main Street
Hull IA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Late Harvest Brewery
Kitchen Hours:
Tues-Fri 5-9pm
Saturday 4-9pm
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center
Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.
Brad's Breads and Bakery
Welcome to Brad's Breads and Bakery!
Italian Cowboy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!