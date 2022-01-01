Go
Toast

The Grasshopper

Cocktail Bar. Drinks to take home. 21 and over only,

136 E Anaheim St

Avg 4.6 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita$45.00
Celia$45.00
Tequila, cucumber juice , lime kaffir agave Nectar
Rosita$45.00
Tequila. Watermelon. Aperol. Lime
Daydreamer$45.00
Tequila or Vodka or Gin, Campari, Stawberry Tarragon Consommé, Fresh Lime

Location

136 E Anaheim St

Long Beach CA

Sunday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Monday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Friday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday1:30 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose Park on Pine Ave

No reviews yet

Creating moments of pause with our craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.

Darling's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TORISHO

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!
The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time!
Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan!
"Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :)
We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!

The Hawk

No reviews yet

Come in to get well!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston