The Grateful Crow

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

420 N Main St Suite 100

Avg 4.9 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso$5.00
Silken Tofu, Wakame, Green Onion
Vegan
Gluten Free
Young & Wild$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado,
Asparagus, topped with Krab
Sticks, Crispy Flakes, Spicy
Orange Sauce, Eel
Sauce
Rock & Roll$10.00
Mixed Krab, Shrimp,
Avocado, Rolled in
Tempura Flakes,
Eel Sauce
Mainstreet$12.00
Mixed Krab, Avocado,
topped with Fresh
Salmon, Spicy
Orange Sauce
Iko Iko$12.00
Mixed Krab, Shrimp,
Avocado, topped with
Baked Salmon, Eel
Sauce
California$7.00
Krabs Sticks, Cucumber,
Avocado
Dire Wolf Burger$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,
Dill Pickle, Brioche Bun. Served With Fries
Jealousy$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Granny
Smith Apple, topped with
Avocado, Crispy Flakes,
Eel sauce, Spicy
Orange Sauce
California Tempura$9.00
Krabs Sticks, Cucumber,
Avocado Flashed Topped with Spicy Orange Sauce
Las Vegas$10.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese,
Avocado, Flash Fried,
Jalapeños, Spicy
Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

420 N Main St Suite 100

Chelsea MI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
