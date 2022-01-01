The Grateful Crow
Come on in and enjoy!
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
420 N Main St Suite 100
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
420 N Main St Suite 100
Chelsea MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cleary's Pub.
At Cleary's Pub, we offer a commitment to a fresh menu and a perfectly comfortable dining experience.
Thompson's Pizza
Thompson's Pizza is a family owned restaurant.
Fresh Forage
Call to ask about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Alpha Diner
We have brand new menu with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as some popular items we are bringing back! We use the highest quality ingredients to create our delicious meals!