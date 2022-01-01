Go
Toast

The Grateful Grill

The Grateful Grill food truck specializes in delicious and creative grilled cheese sandwiches and sides. We love to bring our delectable comfort menu and our Grateful vibes to you!

Check out our Facebook for location updates

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Heart of the Town$7.00
Our Classic Grilled Cheese. Sharp Cheddar on Grilled Club White
Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Sammie$8.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Marinara on Parm-Crusted Grilled White
Pig Pen$9.00
Carolina Pork BBQ, Cheddar, House-made Cole Slaw and Tangy Sauce on Grilled Club White
Sun-Dried Daydream$11.00
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze on Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Club White
Home-Made Tomato Soup
Bowl or Dipper Size!
Coke$2.00
Chips$1.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar on Grilled Club White
See full menu

Location

Check out our Facebook for location updates

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jackie's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Southern Soulfood

Fountain of Yuice

No reviews yet

Health is Wealth. Enjoy.

Jus Crab Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

A Taste You Can't Forget!

Front Porch Cafe

No reviews yet

More than just your neighborhood coffee shop • We’re on a mission to provide skill training and job experience to young people from Richmond's East End community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston