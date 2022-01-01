The Gray Boys Taco Stop
Home of the blue tacos! We have some of the best street grinds in town. Come by for your favorite taco styles. It's taco time!
919 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705, USA
Location
St.petersburg FL
|Sunday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
