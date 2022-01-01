Go
The Great Commoner

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 • $

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$10.00
Fried Egg, Watercress, Michigan Chèvre, Everything Spice, Chili Crisp, Multigrain
Arugula Salad$13.00
Roasted Strawberry, Fennel, Chèvre, Toasted Walnut, Balsamic Soy Vinaigrette
Caffe Latte$4.50
Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)
Mini Vanilla Macaron$2.50
Almond$5.50
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Soft Scrambled Egg, Common Potatoes, Beef Bacon, Muenster, Baby Cheddar, Crème Fresh, House Salsa, Avocado
Brown Butter Pancakes$14.00
Blueberry Compote, Burnt Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Michigan Maple Syrup
Location

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100

Dearborn MI

Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
