Go
Toast
  • /
  • Madison
  • /
  • The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales.
Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

2980 Cahill Main

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Growler Tri-Pepper Pils$17.00
Medium-bodied pilsner with jalapeno, poblano & habanero • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Growler Old Glory American Pale Ale$15.00
Unfiltered, Cascade hops, caramel & honey notes • 5.25% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Turkey + Avocado$13.50
Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon caper aioli, toasted wheatberry bread
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Growler Crop Circle Wheat$15.00
Unfiltered, fruity, refreshing hefeweizen • 5.5% ABV • 64 oz. • Valid ID required at pickup. Proof of purchase, including a digital or printed receipt, also required at pickup.
All-American Burger$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island, seeded brioche bun
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac$12.50
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing
See full menu

Location

2980 Cahill Main

Fitchburg WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liliana's Restaurant

No reviews yet

New Orleans. Closer than you think.

Migrants

No reviews yet

Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables

Parkway Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

VFW Post 1318

No reviews yet

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1318 welcomes you to come visit us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston