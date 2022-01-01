Go
Toast

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

2305 Sherman Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$4.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Poutine$11.00
Fresh pub fries, Ellsworth cheese curds, rich gravy, chive
Boneless Wings$13.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Pub Burger$11.00
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Sherman Street Chicken Salad$12.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
Kid's Dinosaur Nuggets$6.00
Chicken nuggets, fresh fruit, pub fries, side of ranch dressing
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$12.50
Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, mixed greens, grilled naan bread, red wine vinaigrette & tzatziki sauce
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
See full menu

Location

2305 Sherman Street

Wausau WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chatterbox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sam's Pizza - Wausau

No reviews yet

*COVID-19 PROCEDURE* - You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside and Pick Up your Pizza.

Eagles Club 251

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daly's

No reviews yet

Resaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston