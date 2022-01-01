Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

5020 Blue Diamond Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$8.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
SIDE TZATZIKI$1.00
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
PITA BREAD$1.00
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
TRADITIONAL GYRO$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5020 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
