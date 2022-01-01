Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

335 N. Magnolia Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

335 N. Magnolia Ave.

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

