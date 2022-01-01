Go
Toast

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

10513 SW Meeting St • $$

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

Feta Fries$2.95
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Pita Bread$0.95

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

10513 SW Meeting St

Port St. Lucie FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bagel Brothers of New York

No reviews yet

“For 25 years, our experienced bakers have worked to produce daily-made small batches of bagels – so fresh you’ll feel like it’s the first time you’ve tried one.”
Bread flour, water, and yeast are the simple, time-tested foundation of this true family recipe. Passed on and perfected, our bagel recipe has represented the satisfying route to natural, delicious eating for years.
Our harvest is yours; become part of the wealth of fresh flavor that our bagels bring with every taste.
- Joseph Carfino and Jason Dippolito, Co-Owners of Bagel Brothers of NY

Estella’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Tail-Gators Brews and Grill West

No reviews yet

This our second location in Port St Lucie was established in 2021. We are a family friendly restaraunt & Sports bar. Not your average bar when it comes to our food. We pride ourselves on making everything in house! Our menu ranges from wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, ribs, steaks, fish and pasta. 25 large TV's for watching your favorite teams. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed.""

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston