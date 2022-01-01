Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

21605 Center Ridge Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$2.50
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21605 Center Ridge Road

Rocky River OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

