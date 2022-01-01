Taps Bar & Grill

Barney's vision for Taps is simple: Give our guests good food and good service and they'll come back.

We want to take traditional bar food and make it better: Fresh ingredients (not frozen), sauces/salad dressings made from scratch, everything made to order. It may take a little longer and cost a little more, but we believe you will taste the difference.

Locally owned by a proud US Navy veteran.

We are very involved in supporting local charities and kids' sports.

We want to be the place to go to hang out with friends and family until you feel like we are part of your family.

Thank you for supporting us.

