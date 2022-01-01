Go
60 Shops Blvd

St Johns, FL 32259

Popular Items

Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Spanakopita$3.95
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
French Fries$2.50
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

60 Shops Blvd, St Johns FL 32259

