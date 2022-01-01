Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek was founded by two third-generation restauranteurs with more than 30 years in the food and hospitality business. Like anyone who loves truly good food, their favorite childhood memories were those spent with family and friends, crowded around a table for a meal made with care and love.
That tradition still remains today with the same recipes passed down generation after generation and prepared with the spirit of authentic Mediterranean hospitality where everyone’s welcome. We’ve made the dining room a little bigger to fit more guests, but you’ll always feel right at home with smiling faces, table service, and a bright cheerful atmosphere.

FRENCH FRIES

3750 Plano Parkway • $$

Avg 4.7 (3220 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
No Utensils
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Feta Fries$2.95
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Pita Bread$0.95
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3750 Plano Parkway

The Colony TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

