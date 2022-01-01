Go
Toast

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

FRENCH FRIES

7038 Okeechobee Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
LARGE CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$8.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
PITA BREAD$1.00
TRADITIONAL GYRO$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

7038 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hook Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service.
This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.

Big John's Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Saigon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fonda Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston