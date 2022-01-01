Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

16045 New independence Parkway

Popular Items

Gyro Plate$11.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
No Utensils
Feta Fries$2.95
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Pita Bread$0.95
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Hummus$3.95
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Location

winter garden FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
