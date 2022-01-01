Go
The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co

403 S Main St

Popular Items

Great White (10")$14.00
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, sweet white onions, parmesan, black pepper
Salmon Caesar$17.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Turk, Avo & Jack$12.00
lightly smoked turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack, tomato, black olives
Classic (10")$12.00
tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
Brownie$6.00
Chicken Caesar$15.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
Our take on the classic Cobb. Roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, black pepper, romaine, purple cabbage, micro greens with blue cheese dressing.
Greek Salad$16.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
Location

403 S Main St

Pendleton OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up.
Pendleton's hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!

