The Great Wall Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
4228 E State St
Popular Items
Location
4228 E State St
Rockford IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shooters Bar, Grill & Taproom
Rockford's Premier Entertainment Venue
Lino's
The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner.
Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.
Baker Street Burgers
Come on in and enjoy!
Lucha Cantina
At Lucha Cantina we love bringing people together, whether it be at your table or ours.