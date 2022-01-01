Go
The Great Wall Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

4228 E State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg Roll (1 Pc)$1.50
A rolled pastry skin stuffed to the brim with Chinese vegetables mixed with some shrimp, and ground beef.
Crab Meat Rangoons (6 Pc)$6.00
Mongolian Tofu$9.50
Same as our Mongolian Beef or Chicken but with Tofu.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2 Pc)$1.50
Orange Chicken (Hot)$12.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.25
Mongolian Beef$12.95
Teriyaki Chicken$12.00
Chicken broiled in a teriyaki sauce and served with assorted cooked vegetables
Broccoli Beef$12.00
Barbecued Spareribs Appetizer (5 Pc)$7.75
Pork Spareribs made with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Location

4228 E State St

Rockford IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
