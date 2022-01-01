Go
Toast

The Greek Olive

Eager to find a way to help those who are food insecure while at the same time supporting local restaurants this year, Marcus Lemonis created the “Plating Change” program. Your donation not only helps keep restaurants like ours in business, but also helps feed those who are food insecure.
With each $5 donation, we will donate #BowlsofHope, an individually packaged 16-oz well rounded meal. We donate to local organizations and shelters in Connecticut.
If you know of any organizations in need, please write to us at Anna@TheGreekOlive.com. With your help, we’d love to feed as many people as we can.
Follow us on Instagram @TheGreekOliveNH for updates on our donation progress and pictures of our deliveries. We truly appreciate your support.

402 Sargent Drive • $

Avg 4.1 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

Donation of $500$500.00
This amount will provide 100 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $100$100.00
This amount will provide 20 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $50$50.00
This amount will provide 10 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $10$10.00
This amount will provide 2 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $1,000$1,000.00
This amount will provide 200 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $25$25.00
This amount will provide 5 Bowls of Hope to those who are food insecure.
Donation of $5$5.00
This amount will provide 1 Bowl of Hope to someone who is food insecure.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

402 Sargent Drive

New Haven CT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sargents Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sally's Apizza

No reviews yet

Sally's Apizza
A New Haven Tradition since 1938. Now doing online takeout.

Frank Pepe’s of New Haven

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston