The Greek Taverna

Serving Greek authentic comfort foods. We have an Assortment of appetizers, salads, pizzas, pastas and greek homemade specialty dishes and many desserts.
We are OPEN for Indoor Dining, Take out and we have a NEW Patio! Call for Reservations.

1903 Staples Mill Rd

Popular Items

Souvlaki Dinner$17.00
Grilled chicken or pork with tomatoes, red onions and feta. Served on an open face pita with tzatziki. Chocie of 2 sides
Chicken Souvlaki$10.50
Grilled Chicken on Pita with tomatoes, onions and feta with side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
Baklava$6.50
Shish Kebobs
2 shish kebobs either chicken or lamb and 1 veggie kebob. Choice of 2 sides
Full Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
Baked Spaghetti$13.00
Spaghetti with Marinara topped with 3 blend of cheeses and oven baked
Taverna Spaghetti$15.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs, sausage and pepperoni with Meatsauce and topped with our 3 blen cheese oven baked.
BYO Large Cheese 14"$12.00
Gyro$10.50
Sliced Gyro meat served on Pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
Spanakopitas$8.50
6 Oven baked Flakey phyllo dough triangles with Spinach and Greek blend of cheeses and spices.
Location

1903 Staples Mill Rd

West End VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
