Go
Main picView gallery

The Cow Saloon and Eatery - 800 9th St

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

800 9th St

Greeley, CO 80631

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am

Location

800 9th St, Greeley CO 80631

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Aunt Helen's Coffee House - 800 8th Ave Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
800 8th Ave Suite 101 Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Cubetas - 819 C 10th St
orange starNo Reviews
819 C 10th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
WeldWerks Brewing Company - Greeley, Co
orange starNo Reviews
508 8th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly
orange star4.4 • 61
829 16th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
The Blue Mug - 17th St - 807 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
807 17th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greeley

Fat Shack - Greeley
orange star4.5 • 7,125
2622 11th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
orange star4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Sherpa Grill Indian Nepali Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,223
908 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 368
2118 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly
orange star4.4 • 61
829 16th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greeley

Windsor

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Cow Saloon and Eatery - 800 9th St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston