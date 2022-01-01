Go
Toast

The Green Bee Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1129 20th St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

The GreenBee Combination$9.50
1/2 of a classic sandwiches or wrap with your choice of side.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Deep Dish Quiche$8.50
Choice of:
1. Lorraine or Spinach & cheese
2. Choice of potatoes, Mixed Green Salad, Small fruit fruit salad
Soup$5.00
Seasonal choices, all house made including stocks.
Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Fresh mozzarella & oven roasted tomatoes.
Turkey BLT Sandwich$9.50
In house roasted Koch farm's turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon & mayo. Comes with pickle on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1129 20th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butter Chicken Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

No reviews yet

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar specializes in an international array of delicious grilled cheese, mac & cheese, and “tomato soup with a kick”. Guests can also create their own spin on these classics. Our doors opened in April 2014 to long lines. It seems people really do love grilled cheese (thankfully ours as well). We are located half a block from the White House and our spot is a great choice for visitors to the National Mall and Renwick Gallery.

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston