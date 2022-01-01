Go
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria

Come in and enjoy!

2001 South Road

Popular Items

Rice Bowls$7.50
White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Yes, Please.
Cheese Empanada$5.00
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
BBQ$2.00
The Chicken Caesar$10.00
Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).
Shredded Chicken Empanada$6.00
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.00
Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Essentia Water-16 oz$2.50
Acai Bowl-GF$12.00
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.00
Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Location

2001 South Road

Poughkeepsie NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
