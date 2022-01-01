Go
Toast

The Green House - Wilmington

Come in and enjoy!

1427 Military Cutoff, Unit 106

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Take and Bake Cinnamon Buns$25.00
One of our most popular items for you to take home and bake. Comes with six buns per order.
Beet Bourguignon$45.00
Hearty veggies in a savory red wine sauce.
*Serves an average of six guests
Mac N' Cheese$7.00
9" Chocolate and Pecan Tart$32.00
A dark chocolate and pecan tart with an almond chocolate crust, garnished with candied orange peel.
Pistachio, Lime & Rose Snowballs$30.00
Light and nutty cookies flavored with chopped pistachios, lime, and rose water.
$30/dozen
Silky Onion & Potato Soup$8.00
Confit onion, caramelized and roasted potato and parsnip, and sage. Topped with hand cut chips.
Charcuterie Platter Kit$20.00
A mix of cheese, charcuteries & other snackables complete with assembly instructions.
*Serves an average of six guests
Fig Glazed Sweet Potatoes$30.00
*Serves an average of six guests
Garlic & Thyme Spaetzle$30.00
A dumpling-noodle hybrid (perfect accompaniment for Beet Bourguignon)
*Serves an average of six guests
Fragrant and Fruity Brioche Loaf$13.00
Brioche bread baked with chocolate chips, diced apricot, and citrus zest.

Location

1427 Military Cutoff, Unit 106

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donut Inn - Military Cutoff

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0222

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!

True Blue Butcher and Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston