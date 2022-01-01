The Green Lantern Bar
We are a bar.
497 West 3rd St
Location
497 West 3rd St
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Salt & Vinegar
Brewery and Taproom in downtown Lexington. Focused on traditional brewing techniques, we offer old world and new world beers made with the finest ingredients.
Hosting Salt & Vinegar Kitchen, a scratch made rotating menu of Southern fare with a German influence.
County Club
County Club is a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky committed to exploring and expanding the American tradition of smoking meats using hardwoods and low temperatures. It examines barbecue classics by utilizing responsibly raised Kentucky cow, hog, sheep, goat, and chicken while applying flavor traditions from around the world.
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Sunday - Thursday 11:00a-9:00p
Friday & Saturday 11:00a-10:00p
Available for curbside pick up and seating available at West Sixth! Please select how you'll be dining with us today!
Creole Cafè
The Best Creole Food in Town!