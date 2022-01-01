Go
The Green Leaf Grill

Welcome to The Green Leaf Grill. We are a eclectic restaurant that has a emphasis in cajun cuisine. Open since 2011 Chef Chris Hollinger has been cooking up his favorite dishes for you to enjoy. We use high quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible. We look forward to creating a amazing dining experience with our service and ambiance.

Popular Items

Baked Crab Dip$13.50
Lump Crab mixed with Cream Cheese and Spices and Finished with Melted Cheese. Served with Fresh Baked French Bread.
Fish and Chips$19.00
Beer Battered Cod Fried and Served with French Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tarter Sauce and a Side Salad.
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Our Award winning Crab Cake with a Side of Southwestern Cole Slaw. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Cajun Remoulade.
House Smoked Turkey$11.00
Thinly Sliced layers of Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, & our Spinach & Artichoke Spread.
Grilled Salmon$23.00
Faroe Island Salmon topped with a Artichokes, Capers and Onion Butter Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.00
A Parmesan &amp; Cream Cheese Base blended with Fresh Spinach Leaves &amp; Artichoke Hearts. Served with Pita Chips.
Black Angus Beef Burger*$13.00
A ½ Lb of Certified Black Angus Beef topped with your choice of Cheddar, Provolone, Gouda, or Havarti Cheese. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
Shrimp and Grits$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Bacon, Peppers and Onions in a Cajun Cream sauce. Served Over top Creamy Grits with French Bread and a Side Salad.
Hush Puppies$10.00
A Waynesboro Favorite! Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Fried Oyster Platter$24.00
Chesapeake Bay Oysters dredged in our special Flour mixture and flash fried. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

415 W Main St

Waynesboro VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
