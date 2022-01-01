Go
The Grey

109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)

Popular Items

Lettuces$16.00
Banana pepper, feta cheese, Diner Bar dressing
Day Boat Catch with Brown Butter and Olives$26.00
Seared catch of the day served with a lemon brown butter and olives
Red Rice Balls$10.00
Savannah red rice breaded and fried
Pie Of The Day$7.00
A slice of pie made with seasonal ingredients at The Grey
Okra Purloo$16.00
Ham hock and charred okra, served over Carolina Gold Rice
DayBoat Catch$26.00
DayBoat catch is served with a brown butter sauce and olives
Fish Croquettes$14.00
Salted fish croquettes- Old Bay mayo
Lettuces$14.00
Local lettuces served with anchovies and Sherry vinaigrette
Pot de Creme$7.00
Chocolate pot de creme served with chantilly
Four Courses Meal$71.00
Duck Liver Mousse - pickled mustard seed, cumberland sauce, onion
Tuna Crudo - pickled kohlrabi, buttermilk, green onion
Chicken Galentine - groundnut, root vegetables
Slice of pie of the day
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

