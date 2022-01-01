Go
The Grey Market

109 Jefferson Street

Popular Items

Big Dog$9.00
brasstown beef hot dog, chili, coleslaw and dijon
Baguette Sandwich$8.00
Ham & Swiss
Sunday Fried Chicken$20.00
Wedges$6.00
fried potato wedges with nutritional yeast
Farmer's Salad$12.00
farro, wheatberries, peanuts, pesto & greens
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
Rotisserie chicken salad on housemade milk white bread
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
panko crusted chicken breast, white bbq, bread & butter pickles and arugula
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
TGM Burger$8.00
caramelized onion, pickles, comeback sauce, cheese on a potato bun
NYC$9.00
benton's bacon, egg and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Location

109 Jefferson Street

Savannah GA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
