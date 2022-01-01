Go
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

The Greyhound Cafe is a BYOB Plant based restaurant. Our menu will feature items that people can relate to with organic, non-GMO products. Repurposed wood throughout the restaurant that makes you feel cozy and comfortable.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 • $$

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Pounder Buffalo Wings$16.95
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Stacked Nachos$15.25
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Impossible Burger$16.95
Charbroiled Impossible Burger topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of fries
Half and Half Wings$10.75
Crispy seitan, half tossed in BBQ sauce, half tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Fried Fish Tacos$16.95
Three flour tortillas filled with fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
10oz Fries$4.95
Chicken Chimichanga$17.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole
Impossible Texican BBQ Burger$16.95
Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch
Pounder Half and Half Wings$17.95
One pound of crispy seitan, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in BBQ sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Buffalo wings$10.25
Crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7

Malvern PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Craving bar food favorites you know and love? Now you can order everything from crispy wings to decadent desserts from just around the corner. Take advantage of our contactless ordering and pickup services and enjoy delicious favorites at home.

Dixie Picnic

No reviews yet

Servin' Up Sunshine! From the freshness of our casual Southern themed menu items to the friendliness of our staff, a visit to Dixie Picnic will always leave your day a little bit brighter.

McKenzie Brew House

No reviews yet

McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh, upscale cuisine; creative, hand-crafted brews; and fun.

Sly Fox Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Sly Fox to the Grove now open in Malvern, PA. Award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery to compliment a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu including our famous pizza oven. By day, deals are done in the spacious dining room, while evening finds a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating and a large stage for your entertainment!

