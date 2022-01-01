The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
The Greyhound Cafe is a BYOB Plant based restaurant. Our menu will feature items that people can relate to with organic, non-GMO products. Repurposed wood throughout the restaurant that makes you feel cozy and comfortable.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7
Malvern PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Farmhouse
Craving bar food favorites you know and love? Now you can order everything from crispy wings to decadent desserts from just around the corner. Take advantage of our contactless ordering and pickup services and enjoy delicious favorites at home.
Dixie Picnic
Servin' Up Sunshine! From the freshness of our casual Southern themed menu items to the friendliness of our staff, a visit to Dixie Picnic will always leave your day a little bit brighter.
McKenzie Brew House
McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh, upscale cuisine; creative, hand-crafted brews; and fun.
Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox to the Grove now open in Malvern, PA. Award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery to compliment a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu including our famous pizza oven. By day, deals are done in the spacious dining room, while evening finds a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating and a large stage for your entertainment!