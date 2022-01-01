Go
Toast

G4 - The Griffon House

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

810 Center Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn Bites$12.00
Crispy balls of charred corn kernels with lime, garlic, green onion, cilantro, chili & smoked paprika mixed with a blend of five cheeses, in a corn masa batter, served with cilantro lime aioli
Baked Garlic Butter Crisp$16.50
Fresh Haddock, topped & baked with crushed Ritz crackers & a touch of fresh drawn butter. Delicious!
Mangia Steak$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Smoked Gouda Shells & Cheese$18.50
Al dente shell pasta tossed with our signature smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed Ritz crackers. You will never want boring mac n’ cheese again! + Grilled Chicken & Oven-Roasted Tomatoes | 6 *GF + Sliced Sirloin & Caramelized Onions | 7 *GF
Cajun Crunch$16.50
Panko breaded, lightly Cajun seasoned & golden brown, crispy on the outside, moist & flaky on the inside
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
Beer Battered$16.00
A WNY Tradition, served with fries, cole slaw and a garlic knot.
Cheeseburger$16.00
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
Panko Chicken$16.50
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Love Me Tenderloin$18.50
Mixed baby greens & spinach with grilled & sliced beef tenderloin tips, oven-roasted forest mushrooms, crispy prosciutto, crumbled gorgonzola, heirloom cherry tomatoes & crispy
onion nest, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served with creamy lemon-roasted garlic dressing
See full menu

Location

810 Center Street

Lewiston NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Battle Flag Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carmelo's Coat of Arms

No reviews yet

An intimate casual restaurant crafting food that embraces the soul and excites the palate.

gather. American Eatery

No reviews yet

American Eatery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston