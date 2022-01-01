Go
G4 - The Griffon Gastropub

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

115 South Water Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pillows of Love$8.00
Peanut Butter Trifle$9.00
Brownie bottom layered with peanut butter pie filling then filled with brownie chocolate cake infusion. Chocolate mousse and peanut butter pie filling finished with Pb cups and ganache.
*Contains nuts
Porto On Weck$16.50
You won't be saying "where's the
beef"? after devouring this funghi!
Oven-baked portobello mushroom cap,
roasted red peppers, caramelized
onions, melty Yancey's Fancy
Horseradish Cheddar & rosemary aioli
on a toasted kimmelweck pretzel roll
VEGETARIAN
GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Beef On Weck$17.00
A WNY tradition of slow-roasted,
tender, all-natural top round, thinly
sliced, served on a fresh-baked &
toasted kimmelweck pretzel roll with
au jus & horseradish. You can't come
to WNY without eating one!
GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Mangia Steak$19.00
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Chocolate Oblivion$8.00
Flour-less chocolate torte. sealed in homemade chocolate ganache.
*Gluten Free
One Love$19.00
Pan-seared Jamaican jerk blackened
mahi mahi, fresh mango salsa, red
pepper aioli, arugula & sliced tomatoes
on a honey butter toasted ciabatta bun
GLUTEN FREE BY REQUEST
Po Boy$18.50
Light cornmeal & buttermilk
hand-battered, flash-fried spicy
shrimp, or southern spiced breaded
oysters served on a toasted baguette
with creole remoulade, traditional new
orleans vinegar slaw, topped with
sliced tomatoes and pickle. you'll be
saying "let the good times roll!"
Panko Chicken$17.00
Tender, boneless, skinless, panko breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted Ciabatta roll with crispy Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper jack cheese, American Honey bourbon chipotle remoulade, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Kids Shells & Cheese$8.99
Shell pasta tossed with our smoked Gouda cheese cream sauce, topped with crushed butter cracker
Location

115 South Water Street

Lewiston NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
